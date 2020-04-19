  1. Politics
Apr 20, 2020, 2:00 AM

Third shipment of medical aid to arrive in Baghdad from China

Third shipment of medical aid to arrive in Baghdad from China

TEHRAN, Apr. 20 (MNA) – Iraqi Health Ministry has announced that the third shipment of Chinese medical aid will arrive in Baghdad on Monday.

Iraqi Health Ministry has announced that the third shipment of Chinese medical aid for the purpose of containing COVID-19 will arrive in Iraq on Monday.

Baghdad had already received two other shipments of aid from China, including medicine and medical equipment.

Iraqi and Chinese officials have emphasized the need to boost bilateral cooperation in the fight against coronavirus.

Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, was detected in Wuhan city in central China in December. This disease was first called pneumonia but China’s National Health Commission announced the outbreak of COVID-19 officially on Dec. 30, 2019.

MNA/ 4904278

News Code 157795

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News