Iran, Pakistan enhance border security cooperation

Brigadier General Ghasem Rezaei said Monday that Iran has had problems on its southeast borders due to lack of security in Baluchistan of Pakistan for years but after the Pakistani Prime Minister’s recent visit to Iran, security on the shared border between the two countries has improved. Rezaei said that the Pakistani Army has now deployed its troops to the border areas with Iran.

The Iranian border police commander further reported of building fences across the borders of the Iranian Sistan and Baluchistan province with Pakistan in order to stop the movements of the terrorists and armed gangs, expressing hope that there would be more security on the shared borders as a result.

He referred to the security situation on the shared borders with Afghanistan as well, saying that there is good cooperation between Afghan and Iranian border guards despite the attempts of the Global Arrogance to dispatch terrorist to the areas on the shared borders.

With regard to the shared borders with Turkey, the commander said the cooperation between the forces of the two neighboring countries has increased since last year, adding that the smuggling of alcoholic drinks and arms trafficking has reduced to a considerable extent.

With respect to the shared borders with Iraq, Rezaei pointed out that cooperation between Iranian provinces of Kermanshah, Ilam and Khuzestan with the Iraqi side is standing at a favourable level in relation to the issue of pilgrims.

In relation to the Khosravi border crossing in Iranian Kermanhsah province with Iraqi Diyala, Iranian border police commander said the reopening of Khosravi border gate has been postponed due to security issues on the Iraqi side of the border.

He further criticized the Kurdistan Regional Government’s loose security which allows smuggling of illegal goods and alcoholic drinks into Iran, expressing hope that the Kurdish side of the borders takes the border security more seriously with deploying more border guards and through joint security meetings between the officials of the two sides the problems would be solved.

The commander further referred to the reports of foreign media which accuse the Iranian border guards of killing border carriers at the shared borders with the Kurdistan region, saying that the legal border carries should be dealt with differently from the armed gangs and illegal border carriers who cross the borders illegally at night and smuggle all kinds of illegal goods such as alcoholic drinks and weapons into the country.

