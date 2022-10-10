Astara crossing records $239mn non-oil products exports

Ali Hossein Zolghadri put the volume of exported non-oil commodities at 402,317 tons and added that exported goods increased by six percent in weight compared to the same period of the previous year and grew by five percent in value.

The exported goods mostly included agricultural products plus petrochemical, minerals, plastic artifacts, tiles, ceramics, building stones, dairy products, aquatics, and plastic artifacts, he noted.

He highlighted that Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine had been the major destinations for goods exported from the Astara's customs.

Astara lies on the border with the Azerbaijan Republic and the Caspian Sea. It is a relatively important border trade center between Iran and the Caucasus.

