Oct 10, 2022, 8:00 PM

Astara crossing records $239mn non-oil products exports

TEHRAN, Oct. 10 (MNA) – An Iranian economic official with Astara customs said on Monday that more than $239 million worth of non-oil commodities were exported from the Astara crossing in the first six months of the current year (March 21–Sep. 22).

Ali Hossein Zolghadri put the volume of exported non-oil commodities at  402,317 tons and added that exported goods increased by six percent in weight compared to the same period of the previous year and grew by five percent in value.

The exported goods mostly included agricultural products plus petrochemical, minerals, plastic artifacts, tiles, ceramics, building stones, dairy products, aquatics, and plastic artifacts, he noted.

He highlighted that Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine had been the major destinations for goods exported from the Astara's customs.

Astara lies on the border with the Azerbaijan Republic and the Caspian Sea. It is a relatively important border trade center between Iran and the Caucasus.

