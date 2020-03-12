World Assembly of Islamic Awakening slams violence against Muslims in India

In the statement, the international body recognized the anti-Muslim incidents in India against UN resolutions and as a violation of the rights of the 200 million Muslims in the country.

It identified radical groups as the main culprit for this violation.

The body also recognized the US and the Zionist regime as the main financial supporters of the violence against Muslims, referring to the recent visit of President Trump to India.

The Assembly called for the Indian government, as well as all international human rights organizations and Muslim leaders, to condemn the anti-Muslim measures in India and deplore them before a massacre takes place.

Violence erupted in India following protests against a controversial citizenship law. At least 46 people, mostly Muslims, have been killed with more than 200 others injured. Passed in December 2019 the law paves a special path to Indian citizenship for migrants of nearly every prominent South Asian faith except for Islam.

In a letter to the Indian ambassador to Tehran, representatives of Iranian civil societies launched a campaign under the title of "I am Indian", on Wednesday.

In the letter to Gaddam Dharmendra, the social activists lamented the extremist approaches and called on the Indian government to fight extremism if it really seeks to fight terrorism, since extremist attitudes against followers of any specific religion will lead to the formation of terrorist groups such as the ISIL.

In a tweet released on March 2, FM Zarif wrote, “Iran condemns the wave of organized violence against Indian Muslims. For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India. We urge Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of ALL Indians & not let senseless thuggery prevail. Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law.”

