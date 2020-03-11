Iranian civil societies launch campaign to support Muslims in India

In the letter to Gaddam Dharmendra, the social activists lamented the extremist approaches and called on the Indian government to fight extremism if it really seeks to fight terrorism, since extremist attitudes against followers of any specific religion will lead to the formation of terrorist groups such as the ISIL.

Hoping for improvement of the Muslims’ situation in India, the Iranian civil societies noted that they are not in favor of making any interference in India's internal affairs.

In a tweet released on March 2, Zarif wrote, “Iran condemns the wave of organized violence against Indian Muslims. For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India. We urge Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of ALL Indians & not let senseless thuggery prevail. Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law.”

India’s Ministry of External Affairs summoned Iranian Ambassador Ali Chegeni after Iranian foreign minister condemned the “organized violence” against Indian Muslims.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry said that Iran is concerned about what is happening in India in a reaction to the recent eruption of violence against Muslims in India.

Violence erupted in India following protests against a controversial citizenship law. At least 46 people, mostly Muslims, have been killed with more than 200 others injured. Passed in December 2019 the law paves a special path to Indian citizenship for migrants of nearly every prominent South Asian faith except for Islam.

