Iranian elites call for UN HCR to take urgent action for Indian Muslims

A group of Iranian elites, analysts and academics on Wednesday sent a letter to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, calling for an urgent action to save the oppressed Muslims of India.

“It is hoped that the High Commissioner for Human Rights will carry out its legal duties in accordance with the principle of impartiality and, by presenting a factual report, will draw the attention of the Secretary-General and relevant UN bodies to this important issue and take immediate and urgent action to rescue the oppressed Muslims in India,” the letter read.

Violence erupted in India following protests against a controversial citizenship law. More than 50 people, mostly Muslims, have been killed with more than 200 others injured. Passed in December 2019 the law paves a special path to Indian citizenship for migrants of nearly every prominent South Asian faith except for Islam.

Hundreds of Indian and European citizens in different countries have condemned the violence against Muslims calling for an immediate solution for the ongoing situation.

Iran has also condemned “the organized violence against Indian Muslims” urging the East Asian country’s authorities to ensure the wellbeing of all Indians.

