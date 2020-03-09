Iranian uni. students call for protecting Muslims in India

In a statement on Monday, the association condemned the massacre of Muslims in the sectarian violence in India, urging the Iranian Foreign Ministry and related bodies as well as the other Muslim countries to remind the Indian Government of the need to ensure the safety of the Muslim community in their country.

The statement says that silence toward such violence is not appropriate at the present time, calling for all-out support to the harassed Muslims.

“We should hear the outcry of fellow Muslims over oppression they are suffering from and take an action to save them," it added.

Violence erupted in India following protests against a controversial citizenship law. More than 50 people, mostly Muslims, have been killed with more than 200 others injured. Passed in December 2019 the law paves a special path to Indian citizenship for migrants of nearly every prominent South Asian faith except for Islam.

Hundreds of Indian and European citizens in different countries have condemned the violence against Muslims calling for an immediate solution for the ongoing situation.

Iran has also condemned “the organized violence against Indian Muslims” urging the East Asian country’s authorities to ensure the wellbeing of all Indians.

MNA/4873528