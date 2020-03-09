'India-Iran talks underway for return of Indian pilgrims from Qom'

Jaishankar also noted that no case of coronavirus has been reported among the Indian fishermen in Iran, according to India Today.

He named the issues as Indian embassy' top priority in Tehran.

The Indian embassy in Iran is in close touch with Indian fishermen and no case of coronavirus has been reported among them, he elaborated.

Iran is among the countries grappling with the outbreak of coronavirus.

As of March 9, the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has infected 110,092 people in 109 countries, claiming 3,831 lives.

Mainland China reported 43 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, putting the country’s total infections at 80,738 and a death toll of 3,120.

MNA/PR