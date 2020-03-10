Experts Assembly urges Indian government to stop violence against Muslims

“The unfortunate news and the bitter images sent from the bloody condition of the oppressed Indian Muslims are very distressing and crushes the heart of every freedom-seeking human,” reads the statement signed by the body’s chief Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati.

“What is more painful is that these heinous crimes are being carried out while the media that claim to support human rights have imposed a boycott on violence which has been intensified after the visit of the criminal US President to India,” it said while also quoting verse 34 of an-Naml surah of the Holy Quran.

“Condemning the killing of people and demolishing mosques and religious sites in India, the Assembly of Experts calls on the Indian government to put an end to the issue as soon as possible by taking appropriate measures.

Some extremists, provoked by colonial governments’ intelligence agencies, are committing violence against Muslims, said the statement, adding that Indian government measures should make sure that Muslim citizens can also live and work peacefully alongside followers of other religions.

Tensions erupted after the New Delhi in December passed a law that fast-tracks citizenship for persecuted non-Muslim minorities from neighboring countries. More than 40 people were killed last week in New Delhi in sectarian violence sparked by the citizenship law. Observers warn that the law could eventually lead to the expulsion or detention of Muslims in India.

MNA/ 4874551