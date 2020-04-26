AVC announces new date for 2020 club c’ship

According to the Iranian Volleyball Federation, the AVC has decided to hold the event in Thailand from August 30 to September 6 in case the COVID-19 outbreak would be under control.

It can become the first Asian sporting event after the COVID-19 outbreak. The event was scheduled on April 18-25 but was postponed over fears of the spreading virus.

Teams from Australia, Hong Kong China, Iran, Vietnam, Korea, Japan, Chinese Taipei, Kazakhstan, Philippines, Qatar, Sri Lanka, China, Uzbekistan and hosts Thailand will participate in the event.

Iranian teams are among the most decorated with 14 championships and with the last gold snatched in 2019 by Shahrdari Varamin.

The situation for dispatching Iran’s representative this year is a bit complicated as the Iranian league has been canceled without recognizing any champion. Shahrdai Varamin has the highest chance of representing Iran because of finishing first last year both in the league and in the Asian event, however, the club has to settle its almost $60,000 of debts to gain the required permission to attend the event.

