6 Iranians among AVC committees members

According to AVC's announcement, for the next four years, Farhad Shahmiri will be a member of the referee committee, Mehdi Eslami will be a member of the Finance Committee, Masoud Yazdanpanah will be a member of the Competition Committee, Kasra Ghafouri will be a member of the Coastal Committee, Mahmoud Afshar Doost has been re-appointed as a member of the confederation's Coaches Committee, and Gholamreza Norouzi will be a member of the Medical Committee of the confederation.

The Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) was established on May 6, 1952, and since then AVC has become one of the largest continental volleyball associations in the world, with its member federations increasing to 65 from only 12 at the time of its set-up.



The first concept of the AVC was launched by the initiative of the late Mr. Nishikawa of Japan in April 1952, and on May 6 of the same year, AVC was officially established with 12 countries participating.



The major tasks of AVC at the time were the organization of the Asian Volleyball Championships and the Volleyball Tournaments at the Asian Games.

