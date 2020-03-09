  1. Economy
9 March 2020 - 10:12

Exports via Sistan and Baluchestan hit 2mn tons in 11 months

Exports via Sistan and Baluchestan hit 2mn tons in 11 months

ZAHEDAN, Mar. 09 (MNA) – More than 1.987 million tons of commodities were exported through the customs of the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan in 11 months to February 19, a senior official said.

Head of Road and Transportation Department of Sistan and Baluchestan Ayoub Kord told Mehr that figure shows a 27% increase in comparison with the corresponding period of last year when the province’s exports stood at 1.563 million tons.

He noted that Mirjaveh border crossing was the main trade gate of the province during the period as 1.112 million tons of goods were exported through this gate.

Close to 130,000 tons of commodities were also imported through Mirjaveh during the same period, he added.

Sistan and Baluchestan’s exports mainly include construction material, cement, liquid gas, sulfur, dates, ceramics and tiles.

MNA4873289

News Code 156492

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News