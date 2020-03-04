Fars province exports top $370mn in 11 months

Director-General for Fars Province Customs Administration Khodadad Rahimi said the figures indicate a 50% and 10% growth in volume and value, respectively, compared to last year’s corresponding period.

The official added that the southern province’s goods were sent to 69 international markets including Iraq, Afghanistan, the UAE, Russia, Kuwait, Turkey, Qatar, India, Germany and Pakistan.

Dairy products, tomato paste, licorice extract and powder, urea, dates, cement, tiles, flour and carpets were among the main items exported from Fars in the past 11 months.

The official added that some 19,194 tons of goods worth $110.57 million were imported through the province’s customs.

Accordingly, the imports show a 9% and 21% increase in terms of value and tonnage in comparison with last year’s similar period.

