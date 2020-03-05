  1. Economy
5 March 2020 - 12:33

Iran to export goods to Azerbaijan in a different way: IRICA spox

Iran to export goods to Azerbaijan in a different way: IRICA spox

TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – Iranian trucks exporting commercial cargo to the Republic of Azerbaijan can transship their cargo at the campus of customs to Azeri trucks without entering into Azerbaijan land, said Spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration.

According to the president of Azerbaijan’s Bilesavar Customs, Iranian transporters of commercial cargo to the Republic of Azerbaijan can transship and deliver their cargo to Azeri trucks without entering the Azerbaijan land until further notice, Rouhollah Latifi said on Thursday.

After delivering their cargoes to Azeri side, Iranian trucks can return to the country, he said, adding, “Iranian trucks carrying commercial cargoes which intend to cross Azerbaijan to Russia are exception to this rule and can transport their cargoes to Russia via Azerbaijan’s land without considering the declared restrictions.”

Concerns over the new coronavirus outbreak have made many Iranian neighboring countries close borders or set strict limitations and standards for passengers and trucks.

MNA/4870550

News Code 156365

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News