Iran to export goods to Azerbaijan in a different way: IRICA spox

According to the president of Azerbaijan’s Bilesavar Customs, Iranian transporters of commercial cargo to the Republic of Azerbaijan can transship and deliver their cargo to Azeri trucks without entering the Azerbaijan land until further notice, Rouhollah Latifi said on Thursday.

After delivering their cargoes to Azeri side, Iranian trucks can return to the country, he said, adding, “Iranian trucks carrying commercial cargoes which intend to cross Azerbaijan to Russia are exception to this rule and can transport their cargoes to Russia via Azerbaijan’s land without considering the declared restrictions.”

Concerns over the new coronavirus outbreak have made many Iranian neighboring countries close borders or set strict limitations and standards for passengers and trucks.

