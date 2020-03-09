Hamedan province exports up 23% in 11 months

According to Morteza Najafi-Moghadam, the director-general of Hamedan Customs Administration, the province’s exports have witnessed a 23% and 46% jump in terms of value and volume, respectively, in comparison with the last years similar time span.

The exported commodities mainly included rebar, air-conditioning engines, ferrosilicon, raisins, vaseline, pickles, dairy products, earthenware and cookware.

Iraq, Turkey, Afghanistan, China, Pakistan, Russia, Persian Gulf littoral states and Central Asian countries, as well as Poland and the Netherlands were the export destinations of Hamedan during the period.

The province’s imports in the same period amounted to 5,240 tons worth $28.8 million. The figure indicates a 21% and 15% increase in volume and value, respectively compared with the similar period of last year.

Germany, Jordan, Turkey, China, the UAE, Ukraine, South Korea, India, Sweden and the Netherlands were the exporters to the province during the period

The imported products included knitted fabric, potato seeds, polypropylene, textile products, auto parts, graphite electrodes used in furnaces and milling machines.

MNA/YJC7270208