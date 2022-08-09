Trades via Sistan and Baluchestan top 740k tons in 4 months

Head of Road and Transportation Department of Sistan and Baluchestan Ayoub Kord said on Tuesday that a total of 743,409 tons of goods were traded from Sistan and Baluchestan province’s customs terminals and border markets in the four months of the current calendar year.

He noted that exports mainly included liquefied petroleum gas, bitumen, hydrocarbon, gasoline, cement, and dairy products.

The export through Milak and Mirjaveh border terminals amounted to 326,723 tons, while the imports through the Mirjaveh crossing amounted to 146,181 tons during the period, he noted.

Mirjaveh border crossing in Sistan and Baluchestan province is located on the Iran-Pakistan frontier and Milak Border Terminal is located in the vicinity of Helmand city, a neighborhood of Nimruz province of Afghanistan.

