Shamkhani hails efforts of Iran, Iraq to oust foreign forces from region

"Measures taken by the Iraqi government, Parliament, and nation, who have demanded to oust US forces in their huge rallies, deserve gratitude," Shamkhani said.

He also named the Zionist regime as an the enemy of regional peace and security, hoping that Iraq will be able to bring back stability and security to its territory.

Shamkhani informed that in his meeting with al-Fayadh, they have discussed regional and security affairs with a focus on the role of Iraq in such issues.

Calling for expansion of bilateral ties with Iran, al-Fayadh for his part, said Iraqis will never forget Iran's anti-ISIL measures and efforts.

Shamkhani left Tehran for Baghdad on Saturday at the head of a high-ranking political and security delegation.

During the visit, Shamkhani is scheduled to meet and hold talks with Iraqi President Barham Salih, caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, and Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi on bilateral political, security and economic issues.

Meeting with heads and leaders of Iraqi political movements is of the other programs during Shamkhani’s visit to Iraq.

