Al-Kadhimi to meet Iran's Leader

According to the National Iraqi News Agency (NINA), Al-Kadhimi will meet with Iranian FM Zarif in Baghdad on Sunday, then leading a delegation, he will depart Iraq for a visit to Saudi Arabia.

On Tuesday, the Iraqi PM will arrive in Tehran to meet the Iranian Leader and other senior officials, the Iraqi source announced.

On July 15, Iraqi National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji revealed the Iraqi Prime minister's visit to Tehran and stated that the Iraqi prime minister will visit Iran in order to hold talk with senior Iranian officials and discuss mutual interaction and cooperation.

“I am confident that countries of the region will offer positive and constructive solutions to the existing problems in Iraq in order to cooperate with Baghdad,” he added.

Turning to the strategic talks between Baghdad and Washington, Iraqi national security adviser said that in the second round of talks, the timing of the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq is the wish of the Iraqi government and people.

