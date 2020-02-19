Political participation only way to build strong parliament: Shamkhani

In a Wednesday tweet, Shamkhani wrote, “A strong Iran without a strong parliament is an unattainable dream. In a religious democratic system, political participation is the only way to build a strong parliament.”

Emphasizing maximum participation of the people in Friday’s parliamentary election, he said, “Any Iranian who wants a strong Iran will run in the elections.”

The 11th round of parliamentary elections will be held on February 21. The race will be held for 290 parliamentary seats in over 200 constituencies across the country's 31 provinces.

MNA/IRN 83680970