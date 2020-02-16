Iran, Ukraine talk on Ukrainian plane tragedy

Heading a Ukrainian delegation, Alexei Danilov arrived in Tehran on Saturday to hold meeting with Iran’s Secretary of Supreme National Security Council Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as the Ukrainian plane incident.

On February 10, Shamkhani and Danilov had a phone conversation in which Shamkhani highlighted Iran’s willingness to fully cooperate with the parties relevant to the incident, putting emphasis on preventing any misunderstanding and interference of other parties in the technical process of the investigation.

A Ukrainian plane with 176 people on board was unintentionally downed near the capital city of Tehran on January 8 by IRGC Aerospace amid the heightened tensions between Iran and the US in the past weeks. The victims include mostly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, and four British nationals.

