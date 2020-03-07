  1. Politics
7 March 2020 - 18:24

World can no longer be silent against US economic terrorism on Iran: Zarif

TEHRAN, Mar. 07 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif condemned the intensification of US economic sanctions and terrorism against Iran and its effects on the deaths of Iranian citizens with the coronavirus.

“@realDonaldTrump is maliciously tightening US' illegal sanctions with aim of draining Iran's resources needed in the fight against #COVID19—while our citizens are dying from it,” wrote Zarif in a Saturday tweet condemning Washington's anti-Iranian stances.

“The world can no longer be silent as US #EconomicTerrorism is supplanted by its #MedicalTerrorism,” he added.

On Friday, Zarif called for global and regional cooperation to fight against the deadly virus, saying, “Global & regional coop imperative. We either win together or lose together.”

According to the latest reports on Saturday, the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Iran has risen to 145 with 5,823 confirmed cases.

