Iran coronavirus death toll climbs to 92, with 2,922 infections

The novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19 has killed 92 people in Iran, said Jahanpour, adding that of the total 8,532 who have been so far tested for the virus, 2,922 were diagnosed with the new virus since its outbreak in the country, said Jahanpour.

Provinces like Gilan, Qom, and Tehran are reporting a growing number of infections, he noted.

552 patients infected by the coronavirus have so far recovered from the disease, the official added.

According to the latest reports, the novel coronavirus has so far infected 93,191 people in 80 countries, claiming 3,203 lives.

Mainland China reported 119 new confirmed coronavirus cases on March 4, putting the country’s total infections at 80,270 and a death toll of 2,981.

In addition to Iran, South Korea and Italy are also reporting a growing number of infections every day.

