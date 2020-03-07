WHO delegation to make trip to Qom

The delegation's members are to pay visits to Qom's medical centers and hospitals in where coronavirus patients are being treated.

They will also hold meetings with officials of the province.

Earlier, the meeting of Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters was held on Thursday evening in Tehran with the participation of the Regional Emergency Director for the WHO Richard Brennan and his delegation.

On Wednesday, Bernan talked of Iran's capability in improving world knowledge of coronavirus, in a video conference with managers of Tehran Municipality. Bernan said, "this is my second trip to Iran and according to my experiences, Iran is strong in managing crisis." He referred to the check posts established at Iranian international airports and said, "Iranian managers are paying specific attention to curbing the virus." The WHO official added that Iran can exchange its acquired knowledge of the virus to the world, since it is getting experienced in dealing with it.

The WHO delegation, on the same day, paid a visit to Masih Daneshvari Hospital in Tehran.

The World Health Organization on Monday sent its first planeload of assistance to Iran to help fight coronavirus, dispatching six medics with tons of medical equipment and test kits aboard a UAE military aircraft.

