WHO has made no advice to restrict flight on Iran: official

He made the remarks on Thu. on the sidelines of a meeting of “Outbreak of Coronavirus and Preventive Measures Taken by Iranian Government” which was held at the venue of Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the presence of Iranian deputy foreign minister for Legal and International Affairs, foreign envoys and diplomats residing in Iran.

Turning to the imposition of flight restrictions by some countries in Iran after the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, he added, “WHO does not make any recommendation on imposition of flight restriction to and from Iran.”

Of course, this issue does not just confine to Iran, rather, recommendations of the imposition of flight restriction is related to all countries in necessary timespan, he said, adding, “presently, WHO does not agree with the imposition of such flight restrictions in the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Turning to the performance of Iran with regards to combating the coronavirus outbreak, he said “this virus spread in Iran in a very short period. Up to the present time, Iran has made good progress in containing the outbreak of COVID-19.”

