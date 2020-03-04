Iran, WHO stress intl. coop. to fight against coronavirus

During the meeting, the two sides discussed further cooperation on Iran's strategic plan for the control of the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, emphasizing the need for international cooperation to control the disease.

Baghaei Hamaneh appreciated the assistance of the World Health Organization at the meeting.

Following their meeting, in a Wednesday tweet, Tedros Adhanom wrote, “Thank you for a productive discussion Ambassador Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh. @WHO is grateful for your commitment to stop the #COVID19 outbreak & will continue to provide needed support. Together we can defeat the #coronavirus & save lives.”

The World Health Organization on Monday sent its first planeload of assistance to Iran to help fight coronavirus, dispatching six medics with tons of medical equipment and test kits aboard a UAE military aircraft.

As of Wednesday, the death toll of the coronavirus outbreak in Iran rose to 92 with 2,922 confirmed cases.

