Iran postpones major intl. film event due to coronavirus

Keivan Kasirian, Director of Communications and Media for the 38th edition of Fajr International Film Festival, broke the news on Wednesday, adding that the major film event has been postponed to early June this year.

“The event’s organizers are all hoping to see a downward trend in the spread of the virus and final eradication of it in the near future,” he said.

The 38th Fajr International Film Festival had been first scheduled to be held on 16-24 April 2020.

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, has canceled or postponed many major events across the world.

According to the latest reports, COVID-19 has so far infected 93,191 people in 80 countries, claiming 3,203 lives.

As of Tuesday, the death toll from COVID-19 in Iran has risen to 77 with 2336 confirmed cases.

MS/4869769