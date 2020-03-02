Russia to create conditions so that nobody wants war against it: Putin

“We are not going to fight against anyone. We are going to create conditions so that nobody wants to fight against us,” Putin told Russian news agency TASS in an interview published Monday.

“Moreover, our annual expenditures are falling. In contrast, other countries’ [military] spending has been rising,” he said.

The publication of the remarks came amid rising tensions in Syria’s Idlib region where Russia is backing Syrian government forces against Turkey.

Tensions surged in Idlib, the last major terrorist stronghold in the war-torn country, on Thursday after dozens of Turkish soldiers were killed in an airstrike by Syrian forces.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that the targeted Turkish troops were among terrorists. On Friday, Turkey, which backs anti-Damascus militants, claimed that it had hit 200 Syrian government targets, "neutralizing" 309 soldiers.

It is expected that Russian and Turkish President would discuss the situation in Idlib on March 5 or 6.

Iran has called for de-escalation, pointing to Astana Format talks as a solution to resolve differences. Also, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani held separate phone conversations with his Russian and Turkish counterparts on Saturday night to discuss the issue.

