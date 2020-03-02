Turkey, US behavior making Idlib situation more complicated: Amir-Abdollahian

“#Idlib development has led to a geopolitical escalation in the region,” he tweeted on Monday. “The American, #Turkish behaviors make the situation more complicated. Focusing on Suchi commitments/Astana process is integral to the settlement.”

He went on to say that “Takfiri-Zionism-American terrorism has no room in the future of the region.”

Tensions surged in Idlib, the last major terrorist stronghold in the war-torn country, on Thursday after dozens of Turkish soldiers were killed in an airstrike by Syrian forces.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that the targeted Turkish troops were among terrorists. On Friday, Turkey, which backs anti-Damascus militants, claimed that it had hit 200 Syrian government targets, "neutralizing" 309 soldiers.

It is expected that Russian and Turkish President would discuss the situation in Idlib on March 5 or 6.

Iran has called for de-escalation, pointing to Astana Format talks as a solution to resolve differences. Also, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani held separate phone conversations with his Russian and Turkish counterparts on Saturday night to discuss the issue.

MNA/IRIB2660501