1 March 2020 - 18:25

Syrian army downs Turkish drone in Idlib: report

Syrian army downs Turkish drone in Idlib: report

TEHRAN, Mar. 01 (MNA) – Syrian Arab Army units on Sunday downed a Turkish drone over Saraqeb in Idlib southeastern countryside, state news agency SANA reported.

The reporter of SANA dismissed what has been circulated by some media outlets on downing a Syrian warplane, affirming that what was downed is a Turkish drone that entered the Syrian airspace.

This came amid heightened tension between Syria and Turkey over the situation in Idlib province.

Turkey's military has shot down two Syrian government warplanes over northwest Idlib, hours after forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Asad brought down a Turkish drone over the region.

