It is Iran's turn to host Astana Summit: Zarif

Making the remarks after planting a sapling in Tehran, on the occasion of National Tree Planting Day (Arbor Day), he said, "we believe in Astana negotiations as the only mechanism which has been successful in reducing tensions in Syria and moving the country towards peace and fight against terrorism."

"Astana agreement is a successful procedure and we believe that the summit must be held at its top level," he added.

Zarif also informed that he has held a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart on Wednesday, where he has underscored the significance of Astana talks.

ON February 29, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, in a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, called the situation in Syria’s Idlib ‘worrying’ and said that agreements of ‘Astana Peace Process’ should be operationalized ASAP in order to witness peace and security and also eradication of terrorism in the region.

President Rouhani also voiced Iran's readiness to host the next summit of Iran, Russia and Turkey in continuation of the Astana Process, saying, "in the recent years, great actions have been taken in fighting terrorism through the cooperation of Iran, Russia and Syria, the impacts and results of which must be protected".

"In the Idlib issue, we are fully ready to reach a political and security solution agreed by all three countries," he continued.

