All remaining travelers stranded in UAE to return to Iran today

This comes after the decision to suspend flights and sea trips between the two countries as a precautionary measure against the Covid-19 virus outbreak.

According to the Iranian consulate in Dubai, 450 Iranians were returned to Iran on Saturday by two Iranian airliners, and 330 remaining nationals will be taken home by Valfajr passenger ship, belonging to the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines.

The relevant authorities in the country confirmed that cooperation is taking place between the two sides to facilitate this task according to procedures and regulations in force, while ensuring the safety of visitors and specialists who are responsible for the evacuation procedure.

UAE had halted all Iran flights over coronavirus outbreak after Kuwait and Bahrain reported coronavirus cases in people returning from Iran.

