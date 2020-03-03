  1. Politics
3 March 2020 - 17:50

Iran, Kuwait confer on regional issues, coronaravirus outbreak

TEHRAN, Mar. 03 (MNA) – In a Tuesday meeting, Iranian Ambassador to Kuwait Mohammad Irani and the Kuwaiti Deputy FM Khalid Al-Jarallah discussed mutual ties and regional issues as well as outbreak of coronavirus.

The two sides also discussed their taken countermeasures against coronavirus.

Irani and Al-Jarallah also held talks about Kuwait's decision of halting the Iranian passengers' entry into the country.

As reported, some 56 have been confirmed as coronavirus patients in Kuwait.

The Persian Gulf country has inhibited airliners from transporting Iranians passengers into Kuwait due to the virus outbreak in Iran.

Neighboring countries of Iran have not been immune to coronavirus, as a number of infections have been reported in UAE, Bahrain, Afghanistan, besides Kuwait.

MNA/IRN83700258

News Code 156295

