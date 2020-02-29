Iran dispatches ship to Sharjah to bring back Iranians: official

The Managing Director of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization Mohammad Rastad made the announcement on Saturday, saying that Iran sent a passenger ship with 550 seats capacity to Sharjah, UAE on Friday to bring back the Iranian passengers from the Persian Gulf littoral states.

Following the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran, the UAE suspended all flights to and from Iran for at least a week on Tuesday over the outbreak of the new coronavirus after its spread was announced across multiple Middle East nations.

According to the latest data on Saturday, the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak, officially known as COVID-19, in Iran rose to 43 with 593 confirmed cases.

