Bahraini govt. ignorance forces 1,300 of its citizens to stay in Iran: FM spox

He pointed to the measures, follow-ups, and coordination made by the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for returning foreign citizens to their respective countries within the framework of precautionary and preventive measures over the outbreak of coronavirus, and added, “although many regional countries have embarked on repatriating their nationals to their countries with the cooperation of officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it is a matter of regret to say that Bahraini government, despite readiness of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has not taken any action to return their nationals.”

Turning to the irresponsible behavior of Bahraini government towards its citizens, Mousavi added, “presently, about 1,300 Bahraini citizens, who have come to Iran for pilgrimage and tourism purposes, have been forced to reside in Iran for a long and unwanted stay due to the ignorance of Bahraini government towards handling their situation.”

While emphasizing the commitment of the Islamic Republic of Iran to address the situation of Bahraini citizens within the humanitarian framework, Mousavi added, “The Islamic Republic of Iran announces its readiness to establish any cooperation with Bahrain government with the aim of repatriation of Bahraini citizens to their country.”

Any consequences for the delay in their return shall be borne by the Bahrain government, Mousavi highlighted.

