Iran, China FMs discuss coronavirus issue

In a phone conversation with his Chinese counterpart on Friday, Zarif described the new contagious virus outbreak as a global concern, saying handling the problem entails a collective effort by all.

Zarif also expressed the Islamic Republic’s gratitude to China for dispatching medical supplies to Iran to fight the virus.

Wang Yi, for his part, said his country is ready to offer more medical help, as well as the transfer of knowledge and expertise, to Iran to help combat the outbreak.

The Chinese foreign minister thanked Zarif as the first foreign diplomat who expressed support to China after the coronavirus appeared in the East Asian country.

In a tweet early February, Zarif had said in the Chinese language, “Iran stands firm with China.”

In mainland China, 2,788 people have died from the virus. The official global death toll is now 2,869.

