Chinese disease control experts arrive in Iran

“Chinese expert team and the new batch of medical supplies have arrived in Tehran,” Chang Hua wrote on his Twitter account on Saturday.

China had delivered its first cargo of humanitarian aid to Iran on Friday to help combat the coronavirus outbreak.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, in her Twitter account on Friday, expressed her condolences for Iran over the outbreak of coronavirus and vowed Beijing will send assistance to Tehran to overcome the disease.

“Sad to hear bad news in Iran. 1st batch of Chinese assistance already arrived and surer to follow. We are with you, Iran! Be strong, Iran! Hang in there, Iran! ” Hua Chunying wrote in her tweet.

Iran announced on Friday the closure of all schools for three days from Saturday because of concerns about a coronavirus outbreak that has killed 34 people in the country.

MNA