Iran coronavirus update: 338 infections, 34 deaths

Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour broke the news, saying of the total 338 infection cases, 143 were diagnosed with the new virus in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest reports, coronavirus has caused 2,859 deaths, while 83,729 people have been diagnosed with the illness across the globe.

The coronavirus is spreading in the Middle East, Europe and other parts of the world, as Brazil confirmed its first case in Latin America, while parts of China begin to lower their emergency response level as the number of new cases reported there continues to slow.

MNA