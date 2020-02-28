  1. Iran
28 February 2020 - 17:17

Iran health minister vows great response to coronavirus outbreak

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – Health Minister Saeed Namaki said the country will handle the situation with the deadly coronavirus that has claimed the lives of dozens of people in Iran in the best way possible.

In a letter addressed to Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Namaki said on Thursday that the country would surprise the world with its way of dealing with the new virus outbreak.

The minister said that all government departments had joined in the fight against coronavirus in a “unique show” of solidarity.

“This, without any question, would surprise the entire world when the disease is brought to its knees,” wrote Namaki.

He said that medical personnel across the Iranian health system were replicating heroic efforts shown during the massive floods that affected parts of the country in March and April.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak, officially known as COVID-19, in Iran rose to 34 with 338 confirmed infected cases as of Friday.

