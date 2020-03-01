Police bust 2.956 tons of illicit drugs in SE Iran

Police Chief of Sistan and Baluchestan province Second Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari said that the big consignment of drugs was captured after a series of intelligence operations and during a clash between the police forces and a gang attempting to smuggle the drugs into Khash County through Saravan border regions.

Three vehicles along with a number of different weapons, one AK-47 and a colt were captured in addition to confiscation of 2,956 kilograms of illicit drugs, the police chief added.

1.492 tons morphine, 1.442 tons opium, and 22 kilograms crystal have been seized during the operation, said Ghanbari.

Three smugglers have been arrested in this regard and the rest of them fled to the highlands of the area using the darkness of the night, he added.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

According to the World Drug Report 2019” of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, in 2017, Iran had seized the largest quantity of opiates, accounting for 39% of the global total.

