10 February 2020 - 09:57

Police bust 300kg of drugs in Yazd province

TEHRAN, Feb. 10 (MNA) – Iran’s anti-narcotics police forces have managed to capture 294 kilograms of illicit drugs in the central province of Yazd, a provincial police commander announced on Sunday.

Head of the anti-narcotics police of the Yazd province Colonel Ali Afkhami said the drugs, including 195kg of opium and 99kg of hashish, were seized from two vehicles in the province’s inspection stations within the past 24 hours.

Three offenders were also captured during the operation, he added.

The police chief noted that the illegal load had entered Yazd from the southeastern parts of the country, which borders Afghanistan.

According to Colonel Afkhami, over 30,000 kilograms of different drugs have been captured in the province since the beginning of the current Iranian year (started in March 2019).

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

The war on drug trade has also claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades.

