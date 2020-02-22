  1. Technology
10th intl. telecom symposium to be held in Sept.

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – The 10th International Symposium on Telecommunications (Smart Communications for a Better Life), known as IST2020, is to be held on September 16-17, 2020.

As reported, the IST2020 is to focus on quantum communications, satellite and space communications, signal processing for communications, al-enabled networks, access networks and power line communications and etc. 

IST2020 is of a series of biannual events organized by ICT Research Institute (Iran Telecom Research Center (ITRC)) and designed to provide an opportunity for academics and specialists in the international telecom community, to meet peers and have exchanges on the latest developments in emerging technologies, as well as progress in standards, services and applications in information and communication systems.

The symposium will feature keynotes by world-renowned speakers, contributed papers, panels, special sessions and tutorials.

