Iran, Pakistan to expand ICT cooperation

During a two-day meeting, which was held in Islamabad on February 6-7 between senior tech authorities from both sides, the working group was established as an adjunct unit of the Iran-Pakistan Border Trade Committee.

Iran's Deputy ICT Minister Sattar Hashemi and Pakistan's Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui co-chaired the new group.

“The newly-established unit is aimed at boosting collaboration for the development of ICT infrastructure, regulations and space science,” Sajjad Bonabi, the vice-chairman of the board of Telecommunications Infrastructure Company of Iran, said in a tweet.

According to Press Information Department, a Pakistan-based news website, the meeting’s discussions revolved around exploring areas of cooperation in the field of ICT and creating an enabling environment for harnessing the benefits of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the resulting digital space for the greater benefit of people.

During the session, both sides shared the achievements of their local ICT sectors and emphasized on learning from each other’s experiences and enhancing their connectivity efforts.

The meeting concluded on the note of continuing discussions and collaborations in different tech fields for jointly achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals through the efficient use of technology.

