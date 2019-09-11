Tehran to host TELECOM 2019 in October

The four-day event, sponsored by Ministry of Information and Communications Technology of Iran, will host a score of domestic and international firms active in the key sector.

The exhibition is a good opportunity for the participants to showcase their latest products and achievements and confer with potential investors and entrepreneurs.

Symposiums and conferences will also be held during the exhibition, where research centers active in the field of communications and technology will present their ideas.

In the previous round of the exhibition, some 130 firms from the private sector, 16 state companies and 20 foreign firms showcased their products and services.

