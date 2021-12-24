Boosting technology-based coop. between Iran, Russia possible

Head of Russia's Center for Contemporary Iranian Studies Rajab Safarov on Friday made the remarks in Tehran 2021 TELECOM Exhibition.

Safarov said that identifying capabilities and synergistic opportunities between the two countries of Iran and Russia to expand technology-based communication is a prerequisite for the expansion of bilateral cooperation.

Given the proximity of Iran's policies to Russia and tough US and European sanctions imposed against Russia and Iran, taking advantage of the opportunity of possible cooperation is one of the important measures that should be taken into consideration by the two countries, he emphasized.

Presenting and introducing a comprehensive report on the facilities and competency of Iranian companies in Russia and international exhibitions is a way for more communication between the two countries, Safarov continued.

In this regard, many Russian companies can carry out their projects using Iranian expert manpower in the field of information technology (IT), Chairman of Supreme Trade Council of Russia added.

The 22nd International Exhibition of Telecommunications, Information Technology & Innovative CIT Solution entitled IRAN TELECOM Innovations 2021 was held at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Thursday, Dec. 23.

MA/IRN84589010