21st TELECOM Exhibition opened in Tehran

The launch of TELECOM 2021 was postponed for a while due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the country.

With the coordination with the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters, this prestigious exhibition was opened at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Tuesday by fully observing of health protocols and guidelines in the presence of Minister of Communications and Information Technology (ICT) Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, deputies of the ministry and those who are active in the telecommunications field.

The 21st edition of TELECOM Exhibition will run until Feb. 26, 2021 and telecommunications companies as well as Internet Service Providers (ISPs) as well as those companies which are active in the field of Communications and Information Technology (ICT) will showcase their latest achievements at this exhibition.

Every year, these companies consider TELECOM Exhibition as the good opportunity to introduce their latest telecommunications projects and technologies to the public.

Earlier, 21st edition of TELECOM Exhibition was scheduled to be held in Oct. 2021 but it was postponed to the spread of COVID-19 and at the order of National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters.

