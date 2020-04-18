“Nahid 1” telecommunications satellite to be sent into orbit this year: official

He pointed to the prioritized projects in space section of the country in the current year and added, “with the necessary coordination made with the commissioner of launcher, “Nahid 1” telecommunication satellite will be sent into the orbit before the termination of the current year [to end March 20, 2021].”

“We hope that the flight model of the country’s three major space projects [including ‘Orbital Transmission System’, ‘Pars 1 Sensing Satellite’ and ‘Nahid 2 Telecommunications Satellite’ will be completed according to the scheduled programs in the current year,” he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Barari pointed to the Students’ International Small-Scale Satellite Project, which is being implemented by Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organization (APSCO) in Iranian Space Research Centers in cooperation with three universities of the country, and added, “since this project is done in international level jointly, we should try to take advantage of high capacities and potentials of this international organization effectively.”

The deputy minister of Communications and Information Technology (ICT) emphasized the need for developing infrastructures in the space field and added, “existing capacity of Iranian Space Research Center should be used optimally. In this regard, updating space programs of the country in the fields of developing space systems and navigation technologies is one of the main tasks of the Agency that this Research Center can play a constructive and important role in relevant issues.”

He called for the promotion of bilateral cooperation between the Iranian Space Agency and Space Research Center for developing international relations.

Turning to the motto of the current year named after ‘Surge in Production’ by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Barari said, “Iranian Space Agency will take giant stride in the current year in relevant issues."

MNA/4903323