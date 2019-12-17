Iran Telecom 2019 kicks off in Tehran

The inaugural ceremony was attended by the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme Council of Cyberspace Abolhassan Firouzabadi, Deputy Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (ICT) for Innovation and Technology Affairs Sattar Hashemi, Chairman of Telecommunications Industry Syndicate Faramarz Rastegar and CEO of Telecommunications Company of Iran (TCI) Majid Sadri.

The exhibition kicked off with the participation of 110 companies, on an area covering more than 5,000 square meters, in two exhibition halls.

International Innovative Solutions and Telecommunications Exhibition kicked off on Dec. 16 simultaneously with the Exhibition of Research and Technology Achievements with special emphasis on the supply and demand of technology and boosting domestic production. This exhibition will run until Dec. 19.

After canceling ‘Iran Telecom Exhibition’ in Nov., this exhibition is underway at the initiative taken by the Syndicate of Telecommunications Industry, Union of Exporters of Technical-Engineering Services of Telecommunications entitled Telecom Plus’.

