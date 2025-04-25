  1. Culture
Iran's culture minister due in Rome to attend Pope's funeral

TEHRAN, Apr. 25 (MNA) – Iran’s Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance left Tehran for Rome on Friday to attend the funeral ceremony of Pope Francis.

Seyyed Abbas Salehi, Iran’s Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, has departed for Rome to attend the funeral of Pope Francis.

He will be participating in the ceremony as the official representative of President Massoud Pezeshkian.

