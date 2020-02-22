FM Zarif, Dutch counterpart discuss regional developments

  1. Politics
TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif hold meeting with his Dutch counterpart Stef Blok on Saturday in Tehran.

Referring to the good and traditional relations between Iran and the Netherland, the two sides called for the expansion of bilateral relations.

The two ministers held two rounds of talks, and the second round of talks continued after a private meeting, exchanging views on the most important bilateral, regional and international issues.

Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), the dimensions of the assassination of Martyr Soleimani, the current situation in Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, and Syria, as well as the incident of the Ukrainian plane were the most important issues discussed during the meeting.

Heading a delegation, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Stef Blok arrived in Iran on Friday.

He is scheduled to hold meetings with President Hassan Rouhani on bilateral, regional and international issues.

