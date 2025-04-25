Russia-Iran trade turnover grows by 16.2% in 2024 to $4.8 bn

Trade turnover between Russia and Iran increased by 16.2% in 2024 to $4.8 billion, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov said following the 18th meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation between Moscow and Tehran.

"Trade turnover reached $4.8 billion last year, but we believe that the potential for our mutual trade is much greater," he said, TASS reported.

Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad added that thanks to the implementation of joint agreements, the countries can "increase the level of trade turnover from $4 billion to $6 billion."

Tsivilyov stressed that the 19th meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Iran will be held in Tehran.

Earlier, it was reported that by the end of 2023, trade turnover between Russia and Iran decreased compared to 2022 and amounted to about $4 billion.

